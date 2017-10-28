Police: Woman's body found in wooded area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say a woman's body was found in a wooded area in West Virginia.

News outlets report a passerby spotted the body of 20-year-old Crystal Marie Young in a wooded area on Wednesday just before 12:30 p.m.

Charleston police said in a news release that the woman died from injuries sustained in a shooting. Authorities say the death is being treated as a homicide.

Further details have not been released.

