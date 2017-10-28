Police: Woman's body found in wooded area - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Police: Woman's body found in wooded area

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say a woman's body was found in a wooded area in West Virginia.

News outlets report a passerby spotted the body of 20-year-old Crystal Marie Young in a wooded area on Wednesday just before 12:30 p.m.

Charleston police said in a news release that the woman died from injuries sustained in a shooting. Authorities say the death is being treated as a homicide.

Further details have not been released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.