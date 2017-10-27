WVU mascot arrested on driving intoxicated charge

The Greenbrier County man who's the Mountaineer Mascot at WVU faces DUI charges.

Troy Clemons was pulled over around 2:45 a.m. Friday. According to Monongalia Sheriff Perry Palmer, Clemons failed several field sobriety tests and his blood alcohol level was .126. The legal limit is .08.

Clemons will not appear in any mascot-related duties during Saturday’s game, according to a statement from WVU. Instead, there will be an alternate mascot.