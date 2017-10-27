WVU mascot arrested on driving intoxicated charge - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU mascot arrested on driving intoxicated charge

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom
MONONGALIA COUNTY (WVVA) -

The Greenbrier County man who's the Mountaineer Mascot at WVU faces DUI charges.

Troy Clemons was pulled over around 2:45 a.m. Friday. According to Monongalia Sheriff Perry Palmer, Clemons failed several field sobriety tests and his blood alcohol level was .126. The legal limit is .08.

Clemons will not appear in any mascot-related duties during Saturday’s game, according to a statement from WVU. Instead, there will be an alternate mascot. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.