Summers County man arrested on heroin, meth charges

Police in White Sulphur Springs seized 21 grams of heroin and 125 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Main Street.

Once the vehicle was pulled over Friday, officers arrested the passenger on an outstanding felony warrant for "an incident that occurred in White Sulphur Springs on September 26."

Police said the suspect, James Broyles, 34, of Pence Springs, told them there were drugs in the vehicle. Officers also seized $1,200 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Broyles had an outstanding warrant out of Calvert County, Maryland as well for a drug-related offense. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail pending an arraignment hearing.

The investigation was conducted by Ptlm. T. Miller and Ptlm. S. Morris with the White Sulphur Springs Police Dept.