Heavy rain and a little snow possible this weekend

Big changes are on the way this weekend as a cold front moves through, causing heavy rain Saturday and a few snow showers early Sunday through Sunday evening. Cold air will wrap in to the area early Sunday morning, changing rain showers over to snow showers. Rain could be heavy at times Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain totals of 1.0" to 2.0" are possible through early Sunday morning.

There is some question as to how fast the deeper cold air can rush in and catch up to the remaining moisture. A quick burst of snow is possible early Sunday morning with trace up to 1 inch of snow if the cold air can rush in fast enough.

Otherwise we'll see a few light lingering snow showers during the day and early evening hours along western slopes. The best chance for any light accumulation will be from the western slopes of Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties, south through Flat Top and along the higher elevations of eastern Raleigh, McDowell, Mercer and Wyoming counties and into eastern Tazewell County.