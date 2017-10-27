Greenbrier East students construct haunted house for elementary school

Greenbrier East High School students are helping make Halloween special for Frankford Elementary school by building a full-scale Haunted House out of cardboard.

The High School students took the little ones under their wings as they helped decorate the Haunted House and made tombstones. Making the Haunted House is especially heartwarming knowing the Greenbrier East students see smiles on the kids' faces.

"Any school project is fun and especially one that satisfies the community and seeing the kids come through it looks like they're having a good time with us. I feel like once they actually go through the adventure they'll be really happy," said Cory Beswick, Greenbrier East Junior.

The Frankford Elementary kids will be going through the Haunted Mansion on Monday.