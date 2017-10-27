WANTED: Robbery suspects in Monroe County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WANTED: Robbery suspects in Monroe County

Posted:
MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Police in Monroe County need help identifying two robbery suspects.

According to Cpl. J.R. Baker with the West Virginia State Police, the robbery took place around 3:40 p.m. Thursday at Daisy's III on Route 219 near Peterstown, WV.

Cpl. Baker said the man and woman pictured in the accompanying security photos entered the video lottery establishment and robbed an employee. 

If you have any information on the identity and/ or whereabouts of the suspects, call the WVSP in Union at 304-772-5100. 

