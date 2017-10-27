UPDATE: Suspects wanted in Monroe County beating, robbery captured

A couple wanted in connection with a Monroe County robbery has been arrested out of state.

Michael Bailey, who escaped from a jail facility in Parkersburg, and his wife Sarah Bish-Bailey were taken into custody by police officers in Scotland County North Carolina.

According to the Monroe County detachment of the West Virginia State Police, the couple may also be facing charges in North Carolina, but the charges are unknown right now.

The couple is charged with armed robbery, assault in the commission of a felony, and malicious wounding

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

-Original post

Police in Monroe County need help finding two robbery suspects.

According to Cpl. J.R. Baker with the West Virginia State Police, the robbery took place around 3:40 p.m. Thursday at Daisy's III on Route 219 near Peterstown, WV.

Cpl. Baker said the man and woman pictured in the accompanying security photos entered the video lottery establishment and attacked a 76-year-old employee.

"The employee's hand and feet were duct-taped and she was then assaulted repeatedly with an unknown object on the head," said Cpl. Baker.

The suspects have been identified as Michael Bailey and his wife Sara Bish-Bailey. Michael Bailey recently escaped from the Parkersburg Correctional Center. They are considered armed and dangerous. They may be traveling in a 2000s Ford Taurus, silver in color, with the West Virginia registration number 8MJ-535

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the WVSP in Union at 304-772-5100.