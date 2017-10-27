Football Friday Week 10: 2nd Half - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Football Friday Week 10: 2nd Half

Wyoming East @ Independence

Huntington @ Beckley

Princeton @ Greenbrier East

Fayetteville @ Greenbrier West

