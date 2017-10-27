Beckley's 'Tailgate Halloween' set for Saturday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The city of Beckley is making sure area children have a safe way to Trick-or-Treat this Saturday. That is when organizers will be hosting the 31st annual 'Tailgate Halloween.'



The event is happening on top of the Beckley Intermodal Gateway across from Chase Bank in Uptown Beckley.

Organizer Leslie Baker is expecting a record turnout of vendors this year with area churches, businesses, and non-profits participating. Baker said candy will also be clearly labeled so kids and their parents know where the treats are coming from.



"We wanted to provide a safe way for children to trick-or-treat that might not have a real community, sidewalks, or street lights," explained Baker.



The 'Tailgate Halloween' will last from 11 a.m.- 1p.m. on Saturday.