Confederate general's name removed for 'Justice High'

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia school board has opted for "Justice High" as the new moniker for a school named after a Confederate general.

The Fairfax County school board voted back in July to rename J.E.B. Stuart High School in Falls Church. But it delayed choice of a new name to solicit input from families inside the school's attendance boundaries.

The community's top choice was to remove "J.E.B." and be known simply as "Stuart High." But in a 7-4 vote, the board opted for its own idea of Justice High.

The board considered and rejected two other names suggested by the community -Louis Mendez, a decorated World War II veteran and education advocate, and former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Changing the name could cost as much as $900,000.

