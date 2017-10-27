Confederate general's name removed for 'Justice High'

The US government has a high-tech hub right in West Virginia, yet many either don't know of it or aren't aware of the important services it provides. WVVA's James McDowell was given an exclusive look inside, at the largest division of the FBI.More >>
The US government has a high-tech hub right in West Virginia, yet many either don't know of it or aren't aware of the important services it provides. WVVA's James McDowell was given an exclusive look inside, at the largest division of the FBI.More >>
A Virginia school board has opted for "Justice High" as the new moniker for a school named after a Confederate general.More >>
A Virginia school board has opted for "Justice High" as the new moniker for a school named after a Confederate general.More >>
The Wildlife Center of Virginia has admitted its 43rd bald eagle patient of the year, setting a record for single-year admissions during the center's 35-year history.More >>
Hunters using lead ammunition are posing real harm to bald eagles.More >>
In the city of Princeton, city council has elected a new mayor. Vice Mayor David Graham was elected as the new mayor of Princeton, replacing Dewey Russell, who resigned from the post last week.More >>
In the city of Princeton, city council has elected a new mayor. Vice Mayor David Graham was elected as the new mayor of Princeton, replacing Dewey Russell, who resigned from the post last week.More >>
Lawmakers representing the Two Virginias weighed-in on President Trump's decision to declare the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency.More >>
Lawmakers representing the Two Virginias weighed-in on President Trump's decision to declare the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency.More >>
It's Red Ribbon Week and Frankford Elementary School in Greenbrier County had Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department Corporal Honaker in to educate the students on drug awareness.More >>
It's Red Ribbon Week and Frankford Elementary School in Greenbrier County had Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department Corporal Honaker in to educate the students on drug awareness.More >>