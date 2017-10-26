Bland County Teacher Named Cole Chevrolet Teacher of the Year

The Sixth Annual "Four Seasons Teacher Of The Year" Award Ceremony was held this evening at Cole Chevrolet In Bluefield.

The Six Finalists are Educators from Mercer, Tazewell, McDowell and Bland Counties.

They were selected from all of the Winners of Teacher of the Month... chosen by the two media partners...

... The Bluefield Daily Telegraph and WVVA.

Tom Cole, Owner of Cole Chevrolet... recognized some kids from the Wade Center...

... as well as last year's winner, Cindy Elliot from Springville Elementary.

This Year's winner is Leslie Barrett.

She's a fourth grade teacher from Bland County Elementary... who says she is honored to be selected.

Mrs. Barrett will be awarded the Chevrolet car of her choice in a couple of weeks.

She'll have free use of it through the entire year.