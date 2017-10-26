Oak Hill Boys and Girls fall to Charleston Catholic in Regionals - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Oak Hill Boys and Girls fall to Charleston Catholic in Regionals

Beckley, WV

WVSSAC AA/A Soccer Region 3 Finals

Girls: Charleston Catholic 7 Oak Hill 1

Boys: Charleston Catholic 1 Oak Hill 0

Both Irish teams advance to the State Tournament next week in Beckley.

