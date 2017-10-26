Princeton council elects new mayor

In the city of Princeton, city council has elected a new mayor.

Vice Mayor David Graham was elected as the new mayor of Princeton, replacing Dewey Russell, who resigned from the post last week. Mayor Graham's first action was to name a new vice-mayor... and he nominated council member Tim Ealy to fill that position, which the rest of council approved. Graham says he looks to complete Russell's two main goals, and Ealy says that Graham is the right man for the job.

Graham says, "My agenda is going to be, pretty much, to carry through with what my predecessor had. Grow the city in footprint, and in businesses. Be as good, as business-friendly as we can possibly be."

In reference to Graham, Ealy says, "I'm excited to work with Mr. Graham. He is one of the finest men I ever met... and I say that sincerely. He is... he is a big asset."



This Monday at 4 pm, the city will sign the agreement to take over the old Dean Company building on Bee Street, which is where they plan to move City Hall into.

