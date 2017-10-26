Princeton council elects new mayor

In the city of Princeton, city council has elected a new mayor. Vice Mayor David Graham was elected as the new mayor of Princeton, replacing Dewey Russell, who resigned from the post last week.More >>
The US government has a high-tech hub right in West Virginia, yet many either don't know of it or aren't aware of the important services it provides. WVVA's James McDowell was given an exclusive look inside, at the largest division of the FBI.More >>
Lawmakers representing the Two Virginias weighed-in on President Trump's decision to declare the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency.More >>
It's Red Ribbon Week and Frankford Elementary School in Greenbrier County had Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department Corporal Honaker in to educate the students on drug awareness.More >>
At Jim's Drive-In, the burgers are top-notch, rating in the top 10 in West Virginia. But fast food isn't the only thing on the menu. The folks here are also active in the community with their Second Annual Mitsy's Wings Pumpkin Decorating Contest.More >>
Two people are accused of selling illegal pain pills after police pull over a Rent-A-Center vehicle in Bluefield.More >>
In response to the opioid crisis, Walgreens is now stocking the life-saving medication used to reverse heroin overdoses in its 8,000 pharmacies.More >>
