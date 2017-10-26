Frankford Elementary student wins national award

It's Red Ribbon Week and Frankford Elementary School in Greenbrier County had Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department Corporal Honaker in to educate the students on drug awareness.

Every year the Elk's Drug Awareness Program has a poster contest every year and this year, Olivia Warfield, was chosen as the National Poster winner for the Elk's Drug Awareness Program.

"I feel really really happy and I got the inspiration because I've always dreamed of graduating and going off to college and I feel that if others and I would start to do drugs that our dreams couldn't happen," said the contest winner.

Olivia's poster will be the cover of the Drug Awareness books next year,