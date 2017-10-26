Jim's Drive-In pumpkin decorating contest raising money for great cause

Lawmakers representing the Two Virginias weighed-in on President Trump's decision to declare the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency.More >>
It's Red Ribbon Week and Frankford Elementary School in Greenbrier County had Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department Corporal Honaker in to educate the students on drug awareness.More >>
At Jim's Drive-In, the burgers are top-notch, rating in the top 10 in West Virginia. But fast food isn't the only thing on the menu. The folks here are also active in the community with their Second Annual Mitsy's Wings Pumpkin Decorating Contest.More >>
Two people are accused of selling illegal pain pills after police pull over a Rent-A-Center vehicle in Bluefield.More >>
In response to the opioid crisis, Walgreens is now stocking the life-saving medication used to reverse heroin overdoses in its 8,000 pharmacies.More >>
Visitors to Shenandoah National Park during its busiest months would face a steep fee increase under a National Park Service proposal to address a backlog of maintenance and infrastructure projects.More >>
The staff at Glenwood Park honored a coworker who has been battling breast cancer by throwing her a surprise party in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Donna Grzelka.More >>
