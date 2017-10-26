Jim's Drive-In pumpkin decorating contest raising money for great cause

At Jim's Drive-In, the burgers are top-notch, rating in the top 10 in West Virginia. But fast food isn't the only thing on the menu. The folks here are also active in the community with their Second Annual Mitsy's Wings Pumpkin Decorating Contest.

"The kids bring their pumpkins in. We set them up here, we set the change cups by them. You just drop in your extra change, extra money and the winner gets a prize package from here and then all of the money gets donated back to Mitsy's Wings so it stays local. It's here in the community and it's for us," said Lynn Massie of Jim's Drive-In.

"It's wonderful. Jim's is always wonderful to support Mitsy's Wings or anyone or any organization that has a needy cause and of course, Mitsy's Wings is right up there with the top of it," added Jim's Drive-In customer, Vickey Neey.

"The foundation was established so that we can help people in our community. We award scholarships to seniors that are going into elementary education, and then if someone needs help with assistance while they're taking treatments or something like that, we can keep everything here local," Massie informed.

This gives kids an opportunity to display their creativity.

"They've all been gungho about it. When are we starting pumpkins, so it's always good to see their creativity and their different ideas of what is happening and they all know what the money is going for so they're excited," said Massie.

"For them to give them the opportunity to give them a place to take their artwork and have people look at it, and see their artistic ability, and vote on it for a wonderful cause," Neey said.

The contest at Jim's Drive-In ends Friday, October 27th. If you haven't voted, you still have some time.