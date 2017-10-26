Oak Hill-Midland Trail looking to bounce back in rivalry game

Hico, WV

WVVA-TV

In Fayette County it's a big week for a pair of teams in the area. In Oak Hill, the Red Devils are coming off a big loss at home to Bluefield. They have lost back to back games and three out of their last four and sit at 5-3, just on the outside looking in of the Class AA playoff race. This week gets no easier as they travel to take on county foe Midland Trail, and head coach Jason Blankenship says this week it's win or go home. "You know we want to get in. They're already in the playoffs. They're just working on a home game. So yea I think the pressure's on us to perform well and try to get in. You don't want to play that last game with no hope of the playoffs. So we want to do the best we can this week and like I said, they have a high powered offense that's going to be tough to stop."

Meanwhile in Hico, the Patriots are looking to come back strong after dropping their first game of the season last week in Summersville to Nicholas County. Trail is 8-1 on the season but have moved to third in the latest Class A ratings. With a win over Oak Hill, the Patriots could all but lock up home field advantage in the playoffs. But ending their season off strong against a rival, is the perfect momentum that head Frank Isaacs says will help his team heading into the postseason."You know we faced Nicholas County with their back against the wall and we're going to face oak hill in the same exact situation. They're going to come out hungry, because they know that their playoffs are Friday night. If they don't win, their playoffs are probably over. so we have to face that challenge and yea obviously we want to win and come out with a 9-1 record and see what happens."