2 arrested on drug charges in Rent-A-Center van

Two people are accused of selling illegal pain pills after police pull over a Rent-A-Center vehicle in Bluefield.

According to court records, a "confidential informant" noticed the vehicle in a parking lot off Cumberland Road in Bluefield, WV and told police its occupants "appear to be selling drugs." An officer in an unmarked vehicle traveled to the area and observed the van with two men inside leave the parking lot and travel onto U.S. Route 460. In the criminal complaint, it states the Rent-A-Center van had a defective brake light. A second officer in a marked police cruiser was advised to make a traffic stop. During the stop, the officer stated he smelled marijuana. A K-9 unit was called in. During a search of the van, police found marijuana and "a large quantity of orange in color tablets believed to be oxymorphone"

Anthony Steptoe, 29, and Casey Copley, 29, were both charged with possession with intent to deliver.

During a search of the suspects, police found more than $4,000 in cash on Steptoe. According to court documents, Steptoe was on probation for a prior drug-related offense.

Both men were arraigned Wednesday in front of Magistrate Sandra Dorsey.

Steptoe was taken to Southern Regional Jail where he's being held without bond. Copley was released on bond.