WVU releases 2018 Football Schedule

Morgantown, WV

West Virginia 2018 Football Schedule

Sept 1: Tennessee (Charlotte)

Sept 8: Youngstown State

Sept 15: @ NC State

Sept 22: Kansas State

Sept 29: @ Texas Tech

Oct 6: Kansas

Oct 13: @ Iowa State

Oct 25: Baylor (Thursday)

Nov 3: @ Texas

Nov 10: TCU

Nov 17: @ Oklahoma State

Nov 23: Oklahoma (Friday

Dec 1: Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington, Texas)

