Walgreens stockpiling opioid overdose reversal drug

(NBC News) In response to the opioid crisis, Walgreens is now stocking the life-saving medication used to reverse heroin overdoses in its 8,000 pharmacies.

Walgreens announced Tuesday it is stocking Narcan- an FDA approved nasal spray form of naloxone. The drug can be used to reverse the effects of an overdose from heroin or opioid pain killers.

Walgreens will sell Narcan without a prescription in Washington, DC and the 45-states that allow it-like Virginia and West Virginia.

The company says it hopes to work with the other states to make the life-saving drug easier to obtain for families and caregivers of those at risk of accidental overdose.