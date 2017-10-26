Walgreens stockpiling opioid overdose reversal drug - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Walgreens stockpiling opioid overdose reversal drug

Posted:

(NBC News) In response to the opioid crisis, Walgreens is now stocking the life-saving medication used to reverse heroin overdoses in its 8,000 pharmacies.

Walgreens announced Tuesday it is stocking Narcan- an FDA approved nasal spray form of naloxone. The drug can be used to reverse the effects of an overdose from heroin or opioid pain killers.

Walgreens will sell Narcan without a prescription in Washington, DC and the 45-states that allow it-like Virginia and West Virginia.

The company says it hopes to work with the other states to make the life-saving drug easier to obtain for families and caregivers of those at risk of accidental overdose.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.