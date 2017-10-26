Copy-Here's a guide to pronunciations in Virginia news

Here's a guide to pronunciations in Virginia news - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Here's a guide to pronunciations in Virginia news

Posted: Updated:

PLACES:

Accomac (town) Accomack (county) (AK'-ah-mak)

Amissville (AY'-mis-vihl)

Aquia Harbor (ah-KWY'-ah)

Ararat (AYR'-ah-rat)

Basye (BAY'-see)

Botetourt (BAHT'-uh-tawt)

Buchanan County (buhk-AN'-un)

Buena Vista (BYOO'-nah VIHS'-tah)

Crozet (kroh-ZAY')

Fauquier (faw-KEER')

Fluvanna (floo-VAN'-ah)

Ft. Belvoir (BEHL'-vwahr)

Ft. Eustis (YOOS'-tihs)

Galax (GAY'-laks)

Giles (jyls) County

Gloucester (GLAWS'-tur)

Gore (gohr)

Goshen (GOH'-shen)

Grottoes (GRAH'-tohs)

Haysi (hay-SY')

Iaeger (YAY'-guhr)

Jarratt (JEHR'-iht)

Kilmarnock (kihl-MAHR'-nawk)

Louisa (loh-WEE'-sah)

Luray (loo-RAY')

McGaheysville (mik-GAYK'-es-vihl)

Moneta (moh-NEE'-tah)

Nottoway (NAH'-toh-way)

Occoquan (AH'-koh-kwahn).

Onancock (oh-NAN'-kawk)

Powhatan (POW'-hah-tan)

Pulaski (pyoo-LAS'-kee)

Sussex (SUHS'-ihks)

Saluda (sah-LOO'-dah)

Smyth (smith)

Swoope (swohp)

Staunton (STAN'-tuhn)

Tappahannock (TAP'-ah-HAN'-uhk)

Tazewell (TAZ'-wehl)

Toano (toh-AN'-oh)

Wythe (with)

Wytheville (WITH'-vihl)

THINGS:

USS Bataan (buh-TAN')

USS Kearsarge (KEER'-sarj)

USS Ponce (pahn-SAY')

Here are the basic sounds represented by the phonetic symbols in the pronunciation guide:

Vowel Sounds:

a -- apple, bat

ah -- father, hot

ahr -- part, car

aw -- law, long

ay -- ace, fate

e -- bed

ehr -- merry

ee -- see, tea

i -- pin, middle

oh -- go, oval

oo -- food, two

ow -- cow

oy -- boy

or -- for, floor

u -- foot, put

uh -- puff

ur -- burden, curl

y, eye -- ice, time

Consonants:

g -- got, beg

j -- gem, job

k -- cap, keep

ch -- chair

s -- see

sh -- shut

y -- yes

z -- zoom

zh -- mirage

kh -- guttural "k''

Some tips on pronouncers:

a long "o'' is OH, not OW (bowtie boh tye)

long "a'' is AY

long "e'' is EE

long "i'' is EYE

long "u'' is YOO

use a "j'' for a "j'' sound, not a "g''

a "k'' is used for a hard "k'' sound, not a "c''

