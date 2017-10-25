Glenwood Park Retirement Village honors staff member battling breast cancer

The staff at Glenwood Park honored a coworker who has been battling breast cancer by throwing her a surprise party in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Donna Grzelka has been working as a Certified Nursing Assistant Glenwood Park for 24 years.

The staff there says Grzelka never takes a day off, making it hard to notice anything she may have been going through.

"I saw her limping down the hall one day," says coworker Jan Mathena. "and I stopped her and I asked her, 'Donna what’s wrong with your leg? And she told me about her knee and then she proceeded to tell me that she was battling breast cancer.”

Grzelka was diagnosed with breast cancer back in January of this year. She said thanks to regular check-ups, the doctors were able to find her cancer in its early stages.

"You think oh no not me, but keep a check because you just don’t know," Grzelka said.

With a tough battle ahead, Grzelka says it was her Glenwood family that kept her going.

“It’s coming to work but it’s like working with family," she said.

It was that family of residents and staff that made plans to honor her during Breast Cancer Awareness month with a surprise party.

The Glenwood staff ordered shirts that read “Go Pink or Go Home.”

Grzelka said the plans came as a total surprise.

“Everybody kept telling wear pink pants, wear pink pants," she said.

Grzelka is currently cancer free, but still undergoes chemotherapy and gets regular mammograms.

"I don’t feel like I’m anything special, I’m just a fighter," Grzelka said. "You’ll survive you can do this. If you’re going through it, or if you’ve gone through it and you made it, you did it. But you can fight.”