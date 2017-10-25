Fisher-Price recalls soothing motion seats due to fire hazard

Safety officials state a Fisher-Price infant seat designed to help calm cranky babies may catch fire.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, people should immediately stop using the products. There have been 36 reports of the seats overheating with one motor catching fire.

The recall involves the following products;

Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22

Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39

The infant motion seats were sold at most major retailers including Amazon.com, Target, Toys R Us, and Walmart. About 63,000 units were sold from November 2015 through October 2017.

Affected consumers are asked to call Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 (M-F from 9a-6p EST) for a full refund or visit online at www.service.mattel.com and click on Recalls and Safety Alerts. Click here for more information.