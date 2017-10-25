'Paging Mr. Cantley:' Raleigh County principal reflects on 36 years of service

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Being an educator means being a problem solver. And for the last 36 years, colleagues at Woodrow Wilson High School say Mr. Ron Cantley has done just that.



Whether it is addressing a geese invasion, shuffling block schedules, or making sure students find the right bus, student safety is Mr. Cantley's top priority, explains Assistant Principal Tina Calfee.



"You could say Mr. Cantley has the eagle eye for the Flying Eages. I don't know how he works as hard as he does, but no matter what time you call, he's there for you."



But next Friday, Principal Cantley will be walking the halls of Woodrow Wilson High School for the last time. He would tell you there are plenty of unsung heroes in the system that deserve the attention. But students and staff at the school said there is something that set Cantley apart.



"His heart for the job. I just makes everything here tick," explained Calfee.



Heading into his last days of work before attending to family matters, Cantley reflected Wednesday on how he's handled some of the school's biggest challenges and stayed student-centered through the region's drug crisis.



"I've learned that being raw and reflexive in being pupil centered is something I never wanted to give up. And for the most part, I don't think I ever did."



Cantley worked his way up through the Raleigh County Board of Education, starting as a painter for the school system at age 15. From there, he went on to become a teacher, assistant principal, and principal at several Raleigh County schools.



Even as he headed into retirement on Wednesday, Mr. Cantley admited his life's work may not be over just yet.



"In Southern West Virginia, we've had two major body blows. One is the economy. The other is the opioid crisis. In education, you get to be part of the solution and I don't want to be a conscientious objector. So I hope something comes my way so I can continue to be of service."



The Raleigh County Board of Education has yet to name Mr. Cantley's replacement.