Matoaka's town council elects new mayor

A former mayor has resumed their position in the town of Matoaka. The mayor is hoping to save what others might call... a sinking ship.

Meet Marsha Howell. She was elected as Matoaka's mayor last week. It's a role she says she's familiar with. "I have been mayor of Matoaka before. I have been on the council for years... so many, I can't even remember. And we have a great council now. I just decided... they begged me to do it, so I said okay."

The SELF-service gas station here in town is, well... OUT of service, at the moment. But that's something the new mayor... is hoping to remedy. "Just like the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. With people coming through, we could bring businesses in. If we could get another gas station in there, like we used to have years ago, and grocery stores, restaurants... whatever we could bring in for the town."

As a long-time resident herself, Mayor Howell acknowledges the town is still facing issues, like an aging water system. This is why she is encouraging patience... and perseverance. "I'd like to see the people just bare with us. We're doing everything we can, to work with American Water to get some good water in the town."

With the construction of a new Hatfield-McCoy trail head in the works, the town is also planning to open a new diner sometime next year.

