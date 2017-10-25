Matoaka's town council elects new mayor

The staff at Glenwood Park honored a coworker who has been battling breast cancer by throwing her a surprise party in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Donna Grzelka has been working as a Certified Nursing Assistant Glenwood Park for 24 years. The staff there says Grzelka never takes a day off...More >>
Being an educator means being a problem solver. And for the last 36 years, colleagues at Woodrow Wilson High School say Mr. Ron Cantley did just that.More >>
Safety officials state a Fisher-Price infant seat designed to help calm cranky babies may catch fire.More >>
A former mayor has resumed their position in the town of Matoaka. The mayor is hoping to save what others might call... a sinking ship. Meet Marsha Howell. She was elected as Matoaka's mayor last week. It's a role she says she's familiar with.More >>
RISE West Virginia is coming back to Rainelle Town Hall on Thursday at 8 AM. They will be there to help determine anyone who is eligible for assistance from the floods in 2016.More >>
The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council is asking state residents to use its new test portal to accurately measure the speed of their internet service.More >>
Fats Domino, the amiable rock `n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died.More >>
