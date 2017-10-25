Bluefield College looking forward to Union

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Bluefield College has been the talk of the Mid South Conference. The Rams have won 4 in a row, and have risen to the top of their division and now have a chance to potentially fight for a postseason spot.

The Rams are now 5-3 on the year and are now tied for the top spot in the Appalachian Division with Reinhardt who each have a 3-0 mark in the division. The 5 wins is the most the school has had in a single season. Up next is a visit from Union on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs are 3-4 on the year and 1-2 in the division. The talk of conference titles and the NAIA playoffs is something new to the Rams, but head coach Dewey Lusk says his guys can't look ahead just yet. "We expect a dog fight, but we need to be 1-0 at the end of this week against Union. If we got out and play for 4 quarters and give ourselves a chance in the 4th quarter, then we got a chance to go play for a conference championship next week. Big game."