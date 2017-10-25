Flowers named Appalachian Division Defensive Player of the Week - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Flowers named Appalachian Division Defensive Player of the Week

Posted:

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Bluefield College senior defensive lineman Darius Flowers was named the Mid South Appalachian Division defensive player of the week. Flowers had 6 tackles, 3 and a half for loss, and 3 sacks in the Rams win over the University of the Cumberlands last Saturday.  He is tied for 4th in the league in sacks, and he is the school's all-time leader in that category.

