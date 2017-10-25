Concord looking to finish the season strong

Athens, WV

Concord is fresh off of its first win in over a month after beating UNC-Pembroke last weekend at home. The 2-6 Mountain Lions are back in Mountain East play this weekend as they make the trip up to the northern panhandle to take on West Liberty who also sits at 2-6. Concord took last year's matchup at home which was the season opener. This group has just three games remaining on the 2017 slate, and head coach Paul Price hopes his guys can gain some momentum moving into 2018 with some victories. "When this same scenario is played out and you do play good at the end of the year, you remember the good part and don't remember the bad. That's especially true with our players to make a run here at the end and remember all the good at the end of the season. Salvage that into a good run into the offseason and see where we go from there."

