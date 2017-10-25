RISE WV coming to Rainelle on Thursday

RISE West Virginia is coming back to Rainelle Town Hall on Thursday at 8 AM.

They will be there to help determine anyone who is eligible for assistance from the floods in 2016. RISE West Virginia Disaster Recovery Program is intended to repair or reconstruct single-family housing and single-family rental property.

Even if you don't think you are eligible, Rainelle Mayor, Andy Pendleton advises all to stop by.

"I really encourage everyone to come that might not think they would be eligible, but it certainly doesn't hurt to try. You might be surprised. Your house might be already fixed up or repaired, but there might be something in need they can do," Pendleton said.