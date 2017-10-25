Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89

Fats Domino, the amiable rock `n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died.More >>
The Bluefield Virginia Town Council held their regular meeting Tuesday evening and they invited some special guests for an informational presentation.More >>
Tuesday, Mercer County Commissioners honored a long-time public servant who is retiring next week. Chief Probation Officer Joe Allen has worked as a probation officer for a total of 35 years.More >>
(WVVA) Two tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg in Grayson, Pulaski and Montgomery counties in southwest Virginia and in Wilkes County NC. Strong storms moved through the area Monday evening, causing a few quick tornadoes...More >>
The City of Bluefield is preparing for the holiday shopping season and "Small Business Saturday" as they have launched a new social media campaign to attract consumers into local businesses.More >>
A woman had died in a single vehicle crash on Route 23 in Wise County.More >>
Representatives from the town of Matoaka visited the Commission meeting today, pleading for help. Town Recorder Travis Colonna brought samples of Matoaka water to the meeting to show the commissioners.More >>
