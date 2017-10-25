Retiring probation officer honored in Mercer County

Tuesday, Mercer County Commissioners honored a long-time public servant who is retiring next week.

Chief Probation Officer Joe Allen has worked as a probation officer for a total of 35 years. He worked for several years with juveniles before switching to adult probations. Allen says, overall, he has enjoyed his job, and is grateful that he's been able to help so many over the years.

"People will come up to me on the street, in the grocery store, Wal-Mart, what have you... and they'll say, 'Mr. Allen, thank you for what you did.' A couple of them have told, 'You actually saved my life.' And that type of thing. That really does your heart good, those people, the success stories."

Once retired, Allen says he plans on devoting more time to his church, and attending more Princeton Rays baseball games.



