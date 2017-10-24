Dominion Power Representatives Address Bluefield Virginia Town Council

The Bluefield Virginia Town Council held their regular meeting Tuesday evening and they invited some special guests for an informational presentation.

Representatives from Dominion Power were invited by council to conduct a program about the proposed construction of Hydroelectric Storage Power Station in Tazewell County The Project utilizes an upper reservoir feeding into a lower reservoir to produce power.

Town Council Member Charles Presley explains that the council is always interested in learning more about any project that touts fifty full time jobs and increased tax revenue as the Dominion Project has proposed.

He added that even though the council won't be involved in the final decision, they felt they and their constituents deserve an open forum to ask questions and learn more about the plans.Presley added that if you weren't able to attend tonight's meeting the presentation was recorded and will be available on the Town Council's website.