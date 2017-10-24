Game of the Week: James Monroe-Bluefield fighting for homefield advantage

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Bluefield continued its hot streak last Friday. The Beavers rolled past Oak Hill in impressive fashion. Helping to improve their record to 9-0. "Very fortunate again. Happy to see some big plays early and we'll take advantage of it. It was good" said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon.

For James Monroe they had another dominating performance. This time against Liberty Raleigh. Setting them up well for their showdown on Friday night. "We were able to beat them last year, but they still had a good solid team. Probably the best team that did not make the playoffs last year. They play such a tough schedule and its going to take everything we got. They have a solid team" said James Monroe head coach John Mustain.

The Beavers have not been tested much this season, but they know that will change in week 10. "James Monroe is a good team and they have tremendous athletes. Coming into this game we are going to prepare hard. Get to the gave and give it our all. Leave it in God's hands and hopefully he blesses us with a win" said Bluefield senior Mookie Collier.

As for the Mavericks, they know what they are getting in Bluefield. By far the best team they've seen this season. "Two playoffs teams here getting ready to have a showdown on Friday night. It will be a good gage to see where we are at compared to the tip top of the state" said James Monroe senior Grant Mohler.

Both teams are firmly in the 2017 postseason, but Friday night will be about homefield advantage for each side. "Right now the playoff implications are they are trying to get homefield throughout and we are trying to get two here. Its a big game for both teams this week" said Mohler. "Hopefully we win this game. Get into the playoffs at number 1. Hopefully we get to the playoffs, our goal is to get to Wheeling, but we are going to half to take it one game at a time" said Collier.