Greenbrier East Girls make it to State Soccer Tournament; Prince - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Greenbrier East Girls make it to State Soccer Tournament; Princeton Boys fall in Regional

Posted:

Beckley, WV

WVVA-TV

WVSSAC Soccer Regionals

AAA Region 3 Final

Boys: George Washington 3 Princeton 0

Girls: Greenbrier East 1 George Washington 0

Both teams advance to next week's State Tournament in Beckley

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.