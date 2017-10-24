WVSSAC Football Ratings 10/24 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC Football Ratings 10/24

Posted:

Parkersburg, WV

AAA

1. Huntington

2. University

2. Martinsburg

4. Musselman

5. Spring Valley

6. John Marshall

7. Capital

8. Cabell Midland

9. George Washington

10. Parkersburg

11. Hedgesville

12. Hurricane

13. Morgantown

14. Wheeling Park

15. Spring Mills

16. St Albans

25. Beckley

26. Princeton

26. Greenbrier East

AA

1. Bluefield

2. Mingo Central

3. Fairmont Senior

4. Bridgeport

5. James Monroe

6. Wayne

7. Liberty Harrison

8. Point Pleasant

9. Lincoln

10. Winfield

11. Braxton Co

12. Pikeview

13. Nicholas Co

14. Keyser

15. Robert C. Byrd

16. Weir

21. Oak Hill

22. Westside

24. Independence

24. Shady Spring

33. River View

36. Wyoming East

42. Liberty Raleigh

A

1. South Harrison

2. East Hardy

3. Midland Trail

4. Tug Valley

5. St Marys

6. Webster Co

7. Cameron

7. Madonna

9. Fayetteville

10. Doddridge Co

11. Summers Co

12. Sherman

13. Ravenswood

14. Wheeling Central

15. Richwood

16. Clay Battelle

21. Mount View

25. Montcalm

27. Valley Fayette

36. Meadow Bridge

39. Greenbrier West

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

