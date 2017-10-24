VHSL Football Ratings 10/24 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

VHSL Football Ratings 10/24

Richmond, VA

VHSL Football Ratings 10/24

Region 2C

1. Appomattox

2. Glenvar

3. Giles

4. Floyd Co

5. Fort Chiswell

6.  Gretna

7. Dan River

8. Martinsville

Region 2D

1. Ridgeview

2. Union

3. Marion

4. Graham

5. Virgina

6. Lee

7. John Battle

8. Grayson Co

9. Richlands

11. Tazewell

Region 1C

1. Galax

2. Narrows

3. George Wythe

4. Covington

5. Parry McCluer

6. Auburn

T7. Bland Co

T7. Rural Retreat

Region 1D

1. Patrick Henry

2. Chilhowie

3. Grundy

4. Thomas Walker

5. Hurely

6. Eastside

7. Castlewood

8. J.L. Burton

10. Honaker

