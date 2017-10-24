City of Bluefield launches campaign ahead of 'Small Business Saturday'

(WVVA) Two tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg in Grayson, Pulaski and Montgomery counties in southwest Virginia and in Wilkes County NC. Strong storms moved through the area Monday evening, causing a few quick tornadoes...More >>
(WVVA) Two tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg in Grayson, Pulaski and Montgomery counties in southwest Virginia and in Wilkes County NC. Strong storms moved through the area Monday evening, causing a few quick tornadoes...More >>
The City of Bluefield is preparing for the holiday shopping season and "Small Business Saturday" as they have launched a new social media campaign to attract consumers into local businesses.More >>
The City of Bluefield is preparing for the holiday shopping season and "Small Business Saturday" as they have launched a new social media campaign to attract consumers into local businesses.More >>
A woman had died in a single vehicle crash on Route 23 in Wise County.More >>
A woman had died in a single vehicle crash on Route 23 in Wise County.More >>
Representatives from the town of Matoaka visited the Commission meeting today, pleading for help. Town Recorder Travis Colonna brought samples of Matoaka water to the meeting to show the commissioners.More >>
Representatives from the town of Matoaka visited the Commission meeting today, pleading for help. Town Recorder Travis Colonna brought samples of Matoaka water to the meeting to show the commissioners.More >>
The debate amongst Mercer County Commissioners over how to use funds from the Hotel-Motel tax has ENDED... for now. For several months, whether funds from the tax should also be used to support the libraries and the Mercer County Airport was hotly debated.More >>
The debate amongst Mercer County Commissioners over how to use funds from the Hotel-Motel tax has ENDED... for now. For several months, whether funds from the tax should also be used to support the libraries and the Mercer County Airport was hotly debated.More >>
The stakes couldn't be higher on Tuesday for a group that mentors at-risk children in Southern West Virginia.
The stakes couldn't be higher on Tuesday for a group that mentors at-risk children in Southern West Virginia.
Jim Justice welcomed the West Virginia Great Barrel Company to the Mountain state on the 19th and the new manufacturing facility could have a huge impact in the Greenbrier Valley.More >>
Jim Justice welcomed the West Virginia Great Barrel Company to the Mountain state on the 19th and the new manufacturing facility could have a huge impact in the Greenbrier Valley.More >>