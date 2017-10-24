City of Bluefield launches campaign ahead of 'Small Business Saturday'

The City of Bluefield is preparing for the holiday shopping season and "Small Business Saturday" as they have launched a new social media campaign to attract consumers into local businesses.

The city has launched three social media contests to engage community members and shed light on the 30 businesses that are participating in Small Business Saturday, a day of shopping that falls after Black Friday where smaller businesses have sales in hopes to boost foot traffic.

“What we’re doing by starting the contest today (Tuesday), we’re ramping up to create interest and it’ll start pushing out who’s doing what sale and events," said Jim Spencer, Director of Community and Economic Development. “Social media is not only the wave of the future but its currently the best way to market when you think about it. Especially when you’re marketing to millenials.”

The three contests are titled "Favorite Small Business," "How well do you know my Bluefield?" and "Caption this," each with cash prizes for the first, second and third place winners.

For more information on the contest rules and how to participate, visit the Department of Community and Economic Development Facebook Page.