Woman killed in Wise County crash

A woman had died in a single vehicle crash on Route 23 in Wise County.

The crash occurred around 1:35 p.m. on October 20. According to the Virginia State Police, the driver ran off the right side of the road in the southbound lane, over-corrected, crossed into the median and overturned.

The driver, identified as Amanda R. Vanover, 43, of Big Stone Gap, VA was taken to Holston Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. She died on October 22.

Police say Vanover was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.