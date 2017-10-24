Woman killed in Wise County crash - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Woman killed in Wise County crash

Posted:
WISE COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

A woman had died in a single vehicle crash on Route 23 in Wise County.

The crash occurred around 1:35 p.m. on October 20. According to the Virginia State Police, the driver ran off the right side of the road in the southbound lane, over-corrected, crossed into the median and overturned. 

The driver, identified as Amanda R. Vanover, 43, of Big Stone Gap, VA was taken to Holston Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. She died on October 22.

Police say Vanover was not wearing a seat belt.  The crash remains under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.