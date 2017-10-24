Matoaka requests help for faltering water system

Representatives from the town of Matoaka visited the Commission meeting today, pleading for help.

Town Recorder Travis Colonna brought samples of Matoaka water to the meeting to show the commissioners. Colonna says the town has suffered several breaks in the water system just within the past couple of weeks, which has resulted in customers having to go without running water at times. He's asking the County for help with acquiring funds, to upgrade the town's water supply. Colonna says, "It puts a real bad name on our town. We just got approved for the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail... now we are having a real bad water situation. So that's going to hurt our tourism. Plus a lot of people have rentals in Matoaka, and landlords are having a hard time renting out their apartments, due to the water."

Colonna says the water plant in Matoaka has not received any upgrades for nearly 20 years. Customers are currently on a boil water advisory.

