Mercer airport, libraries to continue receiving funds from hotel tax

By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The debate amongst Mercer County Commissioners over how to use funds from the Hotel-Motel tax has ENDED... for now. 

For several months, whether funds from the tax should also be used to support the libraries and the Mercer County Airport was hotly debated. Attorney George Sitler and State Auditor John McCuskey both stated they do not believe there's anything illegal about using tourism dollars to support libraries or airports. Then, in a 2-1 vote, Commissioners Gene Buckner and Bill Archer voted to keep the current system in place.

Commissioner Buckner says, "I think we were doing the right thing. We had several people give us their opinions, and, for lack of better words, we had more yeses than no's."

However, Commissioner Greg Puckett wonders, "Is it in the best interest of the code, to move hotel-motel (tax funds) into your libraries? I can't remember the last time I was somewhere (visiting) and said, 'I just want to go and enjoy their library.' If I go visit somewhere, that just doesn't happen."

Commissioner Archer hinted that this is a topic that could possibly be revisited in March, when next year's budget is laid out.

