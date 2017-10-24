Mentoring group raises thousands, but needs thousands more to avoid suspending Raleigh County operations

A woman had died in a single vehicle crash on Route 23 in Wise County.More >>
A woman had died in a single vehicle crash on Route 23 in Wise County.More >>
Representatives from the town of Matoaka visited the Commission meeting today, pleading for help. Town Recorder Travis Colonna brought samples of Matoaka water to the meeting to show the commissioners.More >>
Representatives from the town of Matoaka visited the Commission meeting today, pleading for help. Town Recorder Travis Colonna brought samples of Matoaka water to the meeting to show the commissioners.More >>
The debate amongst Mercer County Commissioners over how to use funds from the Hotel-Motel tax has ENDED... for now. For several months, whether funds from the tax should also be used to support the libraries and the Mercer County Airport was hotly debated.More >>
The debate amongst Mercer County Commissioners over how to use funds from the Hotel-Motel tax has ENDED... for now. For several months, whether funds from the tax should also be used to support the libraries and the Mercer County Airport was hotly debated.More >>
The stakes couldn't be higher on Tuesday for a group that mentors at-risk children in Southern West Virginia.
The stakes couldn't be higher on Tuesday for a group that mentors at-risk children in Southern West Virginia.
Jim Justice welcomed the West Virginia Great Barrel Company to the Mountain state on the 19th and the new manufacturing facility could have a huge impact in the Greenbrier Valley.More >>
Jim Justice welcomed the West Virginia Great Barrel Company to the Mountain state on the 19th and the new manufacturing facility could have a huge impact in the Greenbrier Valley.More >>
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says state funding is sustaining the emergency response to a 4-day-old fire at a warehouse in Parkersburg.More >>
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says state funding is sustaining the emergency response to a 4-day-old fire at a warehouse in Parkersburg.More >>
Human aren't the only ones invited to celebrate Halloween this weekend.More >>
Human aren't the only ones invited to celebrate Halloween this weekend.More >>