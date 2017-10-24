Mentoring group raises thousands, but needs thousands more to avoid suspending Raleigh County operations

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Bobbi Harvey was among the first mentors to sign up last year when Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia opened a new location in Beckley.



"I've never been around a little child and I've always wanted to be a mentor. When I heard the program was coming to Beckley, I was so excited," explains Harvey. "I've seen my little sister change...no more bullying. I've seen her smile more, great me with beautiful smiles. My heart just groaned."



Harvey's heart sank late last week when she learned the relationship she had spent months building for not only her little sisters, but dozens more may be at risk. "We can change this. We cannot plead enough. We need your help."



According to Exec. Dir. Sara McDowell, some donors pulled their funding after the non-profit accepted a $20,000 grant aimed at increasing staff knowledge of LGBT issues. It is a move that may force the organization to suspend their Raleigh County operations if it cannot come up with $60,000 by October 31.



"These kids are kids who are disappointed far too often, " said McDowell on what it will be like to break the news to the mentors and their little brothers/ sisters.



The organization has received a flood of donations since the announcement, including from Broadway Cares, totaling nearly $7,000; all with messages of positive support. But she said the organization still has $60,000 more to raise by Tuesday.



"We've had kids in the past say, without my big sister or big brother, I'd be on drugs, in jail, or I would be dead," said McDowell.



A donation, no matter how small, she said would help make sure the program continues and children like Harvey's little sister graduate.



"I have a goal," explained Harvey. "When she graduates, I want to take her some place really special."

If you would like to donate or be a mentor, McDowell said to contact her at 304.746.7900 or sara@BigLittleWV.org. You can donate online at www.BigLittleWV.org.