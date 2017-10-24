Greenbrier Valley expects big economic boom with barrel company arriving

Jim Justice welcomed the West Virginia Great Barrel Company to the Mountain state on the 19th and the new manufacturing facility could have a huge impact in the Greenbrier Valley.

"It's a great day for White Sulphur and it's a great day for West Virginia," said Mayor of White Sulphur Springs, Bruce Bowling.

Mayor Bruce Bowling of White Sulphur Springs is excited about the new opportunity of a 90,000 square foot white oak barrel manufacturing facility for the bourbon, whiskey, and rye distilling industry nationwide.

"It's around roughly over 300 something jobs. The overall economic impact is going to be $50 million plus for the region. So we're excited about that. The project itself, the barrel making facility is around $27.4 million," said Andrew Hagy, Executive Director of the Greenbrier Economic Development Corporation.

The West Virginia Great Barrel Company is coming to Harts Run Interchange and expects to be a big economic impact for not only White Sulphur Springs, but the entire Greenbrier Valley.

"Any time a small town like this gets some type of announcement of big jobs coming like that, people are going to move in town. Property value should go up," Bowling said.

"They're going to be creating harvesting jobs in Pocahontas County for the White Oak, so this is definitely an overall regional project," added Hagy.

The barrel facility is paving the way for future businesses in Greenbrier County.

"We will be creating probably an additional twenty more acres that's going to be available for other new businesses to locate," Hagy said.

The enterprise will be funded through private investment, loans from West Virginia Economic Development Authority and local bank financing. Construction of the new facility is expected to begin early 2018 with barrel manufacturing set to begin early 2019.