Raleigh County Humane Society to host 'Howl-o-ween' on Saturday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Human aren't the only ones invited to celebrate Halloween this weekend.



On Saturday, October 28th, the Humane Society of Raleigh County will be hosting their annual 'Howl-o-ween,' a fun filled celebration for all ages. From 1-4 p.m., there will be a bouncy house, face painting, music, and arts and crafts at the shelter on Grey Flats Road.



At 2 p.m., there will be a pet costume contest.



"The kids have a great time. The pet owners have fun dressing their dogs up and seeing all the different costumes. It's just a create celebration," said Dev. Dir. Suzan Loving.



Loving said proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Humane Society of Raleigh County.