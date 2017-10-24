Dominion Energy holding meeting in Bluefield Tuesday

Dominion Energy has been talking about building a new power plant in southwest Virginia for several months now, and one of the final candidates is Tazewell County.

Last week, Dominion Energy gave WVVA's Austin Davis a tour of their hydroelectric power plant in Bath County, Virginia. That's because they plan to build another plant, very similar, in either Wise County or Tazewell County. If Dominion chooses Tazewell County, the new power plant would be constructed near the town of Bluefield. This has council member Charles Presley both excited and curious. "I actually asked them if we could take a tour of it. Get a couple of supervisors and council people, for the whole region, and just take people with us; so we could tour it and make sure it's going to be alright. None of us want a disaster scene, especially on top of a mountain. If that water breaks out, there's going to be a lot of flooding."

Presley says the likely site for the new plant is near where The Bluestone Business and Technology Center currently sits. Living just up the road from The Bluestone is Shirley Hawks. Behind her home, she has a great view of East River Mountain. So how does Hawks feel about a new power plant being built just past her backyard? "We need it, and it'll help all of the businesses. It'll put people back to work. So, I hope we get it. I don't care where they put it. Just so it will be in the county! I hope it's in Tazewell County!"

Presley says, "Because if it does happen, the tax base, the money coming in would be tremendous. It would really help out the town of Bluefield and the surrounding vicinity."

The meeting will take place Tuesday night at 7:30 in Town Hall, and is open to the public. Presley encourages anyone who is interested in learning more to attend the meeting.

