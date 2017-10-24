Deer disease moves to southwest Virginia - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Deer disease moves to southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Officials are reporting larger than normal numbers of deer fatalities in southwest Virginia caused by a common infectious disease that afflicts the animals.

The Roanoke Times reports that over 150 deer have been reported killed by hemorrhagic disease, with a large concentration in the state's southwest counties.

Typically, the disease affects more deer in central Virginia's Piedmont region.

The season's first freeze is expected to kill the insects that spread the disease.

