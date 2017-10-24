Man sentenced for killing bald eagle in Virginia

Officials are reporting larger than normal numbers of deer fatalities in southwest Virginia caused by a common infectious disease that afflicts the animals.More >>
A Virginia man who admitted he shot a bald eagle and then ran it over several times with an all-terrain vehicle has been sentenced to a month of house arrest.More >>
Part of the tour will include access to some of Beckley's busiest paranormal hotspots.More >>
Chick-fil-A and the Beckley Firefighters Association are teaming up to help keep kids warm this winter.More >>
The director of the state drug control policy made a stop in Mercer County to discuss a program that could keep drug criminals from being rearrested. The "Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion" program or "LEAD" gives officers the option to send a drug criminal directly to a treatment center instead of jail.More >>
A Virginia appeals court has declined to revisit its reversal of a woman's felony child abuse conviction in the death of her 5-year-old son, who was found dead in a septic tank.More >>
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency in a county where a fire at an old warehouse continues to smolder.More >>
