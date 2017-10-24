Man sentenced for killing bald eagle in Virginia - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Man sentenced for killing bald eagle in Virginia

Posted: Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man who admitted he shot a bald eagle and then ran it over several times with an all-terrain vehicle has been sentenced to a month of house arrest.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 62-year-old Allen H. Thacker also was ordered Monday to complete 100 hours of community service at an area wildlife refuge and pay $500 in fines along with $1,500 in restitution.

Thacker pleaded guilty to violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act in July. He told officers he killed the eagle in March because he'd seen the bird killing small game and eating fish on his property. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Kosky declined to comment on the plea agreement, as did Thacker and his attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.