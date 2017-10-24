Uptown legends and lore come alive during "Haunted Beckley" tours

If you're up for a good ghost story, make sure you're in uptown Beckley this Friday and Saturday night.

"Haunted Beckley" guide Scott Worley took WVVA News on an exclusive tour this evening in Beckley, to the site of a grisly murder scene where many have reported some strange occurrences.

Worley is a local historian and has put hours of research into verifying the truth behind some of Beckley's most infamous paranormal stories.

Part of the tour will include access to some of Beckley's busiest paranormal hotspots.

If you'd like to learn about Beckley's historic haunted past, you're encouraged to make reservations, as group sizes are limited.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

Refreshments will be served at "Brown Dog Bottom" following the tour.

You can check out "Haunted Beckley" on Facebook, for more information.