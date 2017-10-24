Chick-fil-A teams up with Beckley firefighters for "Operation Warm"

Chick-fil-A and the Beckley Firefighters Association are teaming up to help keep kids warm this winter. Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Chick-fil-A at the Beckley Galleria, will be donating a portion of their sales to "Operation Warm."

The money raised will go to purchase brand new winter coats for local children in need.

The event promises to be fun for the whole family, with face painting, games, fire truck tours and a pumpkin decorating contest.

"I think it's great that people give toys and everything, but kids really need a coat in the winter time,” Rick Fisher. “They need to stay warm and be warm, and they also need to feel like people care about them."

"It's just going to be a great event for us to gather together as a community and to show support for these families that need the help that they can't provide on their own," Josh McFarland said.

Fisher says they hope to get the money needed to purchase 300 coats before Thanksgiving so they can distribute them to the kids around that time.

Chick-fil-A will be accepting monetary donations all day, but if you can't make it out, you can stop by Beckley fire station one on Third Ave. to contribute.