Tazewell students learn with Kennedy Space Center

(WVVA) Tazewell Middle School was chosen among a hand-full of other schools across the country to participate in an online workshop Monday afternoon.

Deanna Maynard at the Kennedy Space Center talked to all sixth graders live over the internet and led experiments.

Today's experiment: How do astronauts go to the bathroom in space?

Shiela Ingram, the gifted resource teacher in Tazewell County spearheaded the event and says students learned how space age material inside diapers could change the weather by absorbing rain and moisture.

They also learned that the material may weaken a hurricane but it would also pollute the ocean.