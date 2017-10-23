Cooke turning heads at Graham

Bluefield, VA

His senior year has gotten off to a great start, and its everything that Taymon Cooke has been hoping for. "Fantastic right now. The first game hurt a little but we came right back."

Cooke has been starting since he was a freshman, and one of the biggest things he has gained has been a voice. "I try to be a leader and make people go after what I do and wanna be like me. I think I got a lot better, but as a team is doing good to. Just can't go off of me."

Taymon is a threat on both sides of the ball. One of the many stars that Graham has in 2017. "I think we have several good athletes on my team. Speaking of Taymon, he can do so many things. He affects the game offensively, affects the game defensively, and on special teams. He's a good football team" said head coach Tony Palmer.

Cooke has the eyes of many major division one programs on him, but it hasn't changed his routine. "I've been enjoying it. It started in the summer, but I've just been enjoying it" said Cooke. "He hasn't changed. He's still the same kid as he came over as a freshman. Its not affecting him too much mentally. He's all about trying to accomplish something here before he moves on. He's a team guy" said Palmer.

Though the future looks bright for Cooke, the only thing he wants to do for right now is to win it all. "Its important because I know how much the coaches want it, and everybody wants it. Its a big part."