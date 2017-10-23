Pikeview a win away from a playoff spot

Gardner, WV

Pikeview is just a win away from clinching at playoff spot. The Panthers are 7-2 on the year after knocking off Mount View on the road last week. The Panthers have been at 14th in the last two Class AA ratings, but they will be expected to move up on Tuesday. This week Pikeview will host Nicholas Co. Another team needing a win to get in. The Grizziles are 6-2 on the season, and the Panthers know they'll get their best shot. "A very important game in the standings for where we will be come playoff time. They really got themselves behind the ball with the loss to Braxton Co, so I know they have the feeling where they have to win out. But, we are in the same boat, we feel like we have to win out to establish something going into it" said head coach Bobby Wyatt.